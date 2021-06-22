FIRST ALERT: Front will bring another round of strong storms to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A strong front will bring areas of rain, wind and strong storms to the area Tuesday -- making it a First Alert Day.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Today is a FIRST ALERT Day for heavy rain and strong storms.

There is a “Marginal Risk” of strong storms in the area today.

Cooler than average temperatures Wednesday and into the Weekend this week.

Drier air moves in Wednesday into Thursday.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

A strong cold front will push into the region today and bring an 80% chance of rain and storms. Some storms could produce damaging winds and heavy rain. Today is an alert day for the potential for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a “Marginal” risk for severe weather, which is level 1 or the lowest risk. Highs today will be cooler, in the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

The cold front passes and slightly drier air filters in behind it. Expect partly cloudy skies and only a 20% chance of showers. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the low 80s. There’s still a 20% chance of some showers.

The drier air hangs on Thursday, making it feel pretty good out! Lows are in the mid to upper 60s and highs reach the low to mid 80s. There’s a 20% chance of some showers and storms.

Friday the high pressure system to our east (Bermuda High) starts doing what it does best. Pump in heat and moisture to our region. Humidity goes up, and so does our chance of afternoon showers and storms. Near 40% for Friday through Sunday. Highs are in the low to mid 80s each day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today (Alert Day): Mostly cloudy. Scattered Strong Storms (80%.) Highs in the low 80s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Chance of Storms (20%). Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 80s.

In the tropics we have a wave that has a 30% chance of development in the next 5 days. We will keep our eyes on it!

Claudette is now considered a low pressure system associated with a trough, and poses no threat to the U.S.

