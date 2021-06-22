First Alert Forecast: A few storms tonight, then more wet weather for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more wet weather in your First Alert Forecast ahead.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight is a First Alert. A few showers and storms are possible as a cold front moves through the Palmetto State. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.

· On Wednesday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower is possible, but most areas will be dry (20% chance). Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

· For Thursday, rain chances are around 20%. It won’t feel quite as humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

· A few showers and storms are possible Friday (30% chance). Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· This weekend, we’ll see scattered rain and storms in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 40% each day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Tuesday night, it’s a First Alert. We’re keeping an eye on a cold front that will sweep through the Palmetto State tonight. As the front continues crossing the area, it will keep a chance of showers and storms in the forecast for parts of the Midlands. Some of the rain could be heavy.

Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

The cold front will be to our south by Wednesday and Thursday, meaning that our rain chances will be going down quite a bit.

So, on Wednesday, we’ll only hang on to a 20% chance of a shower. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

For Thursday, it won’t feel as humid, due in part to our winds coming in from the east-northeast. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Rain chances are around 20%.

By Friday, the humidity goes back up! A few more showers could develop. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

This weekend will also be warm and humid. We’ll see about a 40% chance of scattered rain and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

