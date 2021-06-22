Deputies investigate after second shots fired call on Chinquapin Circle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County are investigating a shots fired call early Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers say deputies were at the scene on Chinquapin Circle around 3 a.m. after a report of shots fired.

Details are limited on this incident this morning. However, this is the second report of shots fired on Chinquapin Circle in the past two days. Officials say the first shooting happened early Monday morning around 3:30 a.m..

In that shooting, deputies say they discovered multiple bullet holes in a home and in a vehicle parked outside.

Officials say no one was hurt.

If you have any information about either shooting, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

