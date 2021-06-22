SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Department of Health warning Georgians about the Delta Variant

By Max Diekneite
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Department of Health is warning Georgians about the Delta Variant saying it is more contagious and more severe than previous versions of COVID.

Dr. Rachel Levine told WTOC that it should motivate people who haven’t gotten vaccinated, to get the shot.

“It’s a very concerning development, and it is spreading in the United States. Particularly in states with low vaccination rates. So we’re using our ‘month of action’ to get the message out about how severe this new variant is. But the good news is, our Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have shown to be protective against the Delta Variant,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, Assistant Health Secretary, Department of Health.

The Delta Variant originated in India.

Dr. Levine says people who have already had COVID should be protected against it, but that it’s not guaranteed. She also says researchers don’t yet know if it’s more dangerous for young people.

She advises both groups to get vaccinated - just in case.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The percent positive was also extremely low at 1.2%.
SC reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2020
Jonathan Sears and his brother, Geoffrey, both face drug charges.
Five Points bar and restaurant owner facing drug charges
Dr. Akil Ross
Interim superintendent named for LR5 as district releases settlement info with Dr. Melton
Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone made his first public statement on the killings of...
Solicitor releases statement on killings that targeted prominent Murdaugh family
Deputies say he took more than $13,000 cash out of the registers and quickly left the store.
Police seek identity of man who stole more than $13K from Walmart

Latest News

Thursday’s report brings the total number of cases since the outbreak began in South Carolina...
For 2nd day in a row, SC reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2020
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 211 new COVID-19 cases
CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky discussed some of the long-term effects of COVID-19.
Long-haul symptoms take toll on those who had COVID-19
The percent positive was also extremely low at 1.2%.
SC reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2020
DHEC data suggests that minorities make up approximately 43% of South Carolinians who have...
UofSC pharmacy students, instructors hold Juneteenth vaccine education event