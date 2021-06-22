Columbia man wanted in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins, credit card theft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a man accused of breaking into multiple vehicles and stealing valuables.

David Lee Rice Jr., 56, is wanted on five counts of financial credit card theft, nine counts of financial credit card fraud, larceny, and auto-breaking.

Rice is accused of breaking into cars and stealing wallets, purses, cash, debit cards, and credit cards in April and June of this year.

Rice is also accused of using the stolen credit and debit cards to purchase multiple items at different stores around the state, according to reports.

He was last seen driving a silver 2018 Nissan Altima.

(Columbia Police Department)

Officials say Rice has been previously convicted for similar crimes and several law enforcement agencies have issued warrants for his arrest.

Anyone with information about Rice’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

