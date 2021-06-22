SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

An inspirational bus ride that kept Gamecocks’ Sanders in baseball

This summer, Carolina’s rising sophomore right-hander will compete for the USA Collegiate...
This summer, Carolina’s rising sophomore right-hander will compete for the USA Collegiate National Team.(Chris Gillespie)
By Joe Gorchow
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock pitcher Will Sanders trades in his Garnet & Black for the Red, White, and Blue. This summer, Carolina’s rising sophomore right-hander will compete for the USA Collegiate National Team.

It was on another summer team not so long ago that Sanders nearly quit the sport altogether.

“When I was 13, I was not very good,” Sanders said.

Sanders recalls a summer league all-star trip to New York City to play in a tournament. Safe to say, it did not go as expected.

“My entire life was falling,” Sanders remembered. “I didn’t want to play. That’s when I knew something was going on.”

The young Sanders was inconsolable after his team lost the championship game at the tournament in NYC.

“We’re on the bus back to the hotel, and I’m crying,” Sanders said. “I’m making it a big deal.”

Then an NYC billboard caught his eye, suddenly reversing his mindset on quitting baseball instantly.

“I look out the window, and I see Madison Bumgarner verse Clayton Kershaw on a billboard,” Sanders recalled. “They go through adversity every single day of their life. They obviously overcame it and learned how to win off and on the field. What am I going to do to put myself on that billboard?”

Throughout that summer all those years ago, Sanders embraced a new attitude and put in the work.

It led him from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, to Columbia to pitch for Carolina. And after an All-American freshman season, he’s earned a spot on Team USA.

“Being able to represent South Carolina from that university to that field is something very special,” Sanders said. “Something that will change my life forever.”

So has his significant saying, as he calls it, that he wears on his wrist. The wristband was a gift from his girlfriend that reminds him how to handle pressure-filled moments on the mound.

“Pressure is a privilege,” Sanders said as he held up his wrist to show part of the wristband. “No Limit. That’s how I approach every challenge that I face.”

Sanders adds failure provides the fuel that drives him to learn and succeed. And on days he lacks the drive to work, he thinks about his future in the sport. A game he almost left entirely.

“That’s when I think about in 30 years I’m not going to have anything to do during the days,” Sanders said. “That’s when I will relax. This is a train, every day.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The percent positive was also extremely low at 1.2%.
SC reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2020
Jonathan Sears and his brother, Geoffrey, both face drug charges.
Five Points bar and restaurant owner facing drug charges
The shooting happened on Chinquapin Circle around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
Home, car shot up in Columbia neighborhood
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
SC Lawmakers open to bill allowing state workers to take off Juneteenth or Confederate Memorial Day
The child died in the hospital.
6-year-old Columbia boy drowns in Lake Monticello

Latest News

Enagbare, a 6-4, 260-pound senior from Atlanta, Ga., was also a first-team All-SEC selection a...
Five Gamecocks Named to Phil Steele’s 2021 Preseason All-SEC Football Teams
Miller’s top time this season outdoors in the 200 was 20.5 seconds, a personal best, which...
Gamecocks’ Miller ready to race past disappointment at U.S. Olympic Trials
A'ja Wilson will make her Olympic debut next month.
Gamecocks legend A’ja Wilson to join Dawn Staley at Tokyo Olympic Games
This is Clarke’s fourth All-America citation, as he was named an All-American by Collegiate...
Wes Clarke earns Third Team All-America Honors from the ABCA