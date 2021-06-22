For 2nd day in a row, SC reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the second day in a row, South Carolina health officials have announced the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The Department for Health and Environmental Control reported 34 new confirmed cases and 15 new probable cases of the virus Tuesday, June 22. Those numbers are accurate as of June 20.

The difference between confirmed and probable cases is based on the type of test a person receives. Probable cases are treated as confirmed cases by doctors, DHEC says.

Taking both confirmed and probable those cases into account, Tuesday’s report of 49 total new cases is the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since March 2020!

DHEC did report three confirmed deaths Tuesday.

All three people who died were elderly (65 and older), DHEC said. Their deaths happened within the past two weeks.

COVID-19 VACCINES

Everyone over the age of 12 in South Carolina is currently eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of June 20, DHEC reported that of vaccine-eligible South Carolina residents:

47.0% have received at least one vaccine -- 2,019,606 people

40.6% are fully vaccinated -- 1,744,910 people

TRACKING PERCENT POSITIVE

Percent positive refers to the number of people who test positive for COVID-19 in relation to the number of tests being performed.

DHEC says the percent positive from the 2,585 molecular tests most recently reported to them was 1.7% (not including antibody tests).

COVID-19 TESTING

DHEC encourages everyone who is out and about in the community to get tested routinely, at least each month.

COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Tuesday, DHEC says 72.46% of inpatient beds in South Carolina are in use while 64.45% of ICU beds are in use.

There are 155 hospitalized patients who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having it and awaiting a test, DHEC said. Of those patients, 35 are in the ICU.

DHEC is reporting 1,942 ventilators available in the state with 361 of them in use. COVID-19 patients account for 19 of those.

TRACKING MIS-C AND VIRUS VARIANTS

DHEC has a dashboard that shows the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 in South Carolina.

It also shows how many cases of different variants have been found in the state, by type.

To date, there have been four reported cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 in South Carolina.

KEY INDICATORS OF COVID-19 IN SC

Below is DHEC’s Key Indicators dashboard. It’s meant to give an “at-a-glance view” of important data points used to measure the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

It shows trends in cases, testing, deaths, hospitalizations, and more.

DHEC says all of these factors need to be considered when evaluating the spread of COVID-19 in South Carolina.

