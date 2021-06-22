$200,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Blythewood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Check your tickets! Someone is holding a winning lottery ticket worth $200,000, state lottery officials said Tuesday.

The winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at Sharpe Shoppe #1 at 230 Blythewood Road in Blythewood.

It matched all five numbers in Monday’s drawing, scoring the top prize of $100,000. But because the person “Powered-Up,” that prize was doubled when a two was drawn for the Power-Up.

Here are the winning numbers from Monday’s drawing: 4, 10, 27, 32, 33 Power-Up: 2

In addition to the top prize winner, more than 5,000 other people won prizes in Monday’s drawing, officials said. Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.

For details on how to claim a lottery prize, go to sceducationlottery.com .

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.

