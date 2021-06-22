SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

$1K reward available for information in shooting at S.C. Juneteenth celebration

By Kristi O'Connor and WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in York County.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday as more than 500 people attended the Oakridge Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration at a field near Oakridge Road and Bellaire Circle.

Investigators say three people were shot. Two of the victims were taken to a hospital in Gaston County in personal vehicles. Deputies say the third victim, a 17-year-old, was airlifted to Atrium Health in Charlotte. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, all three victims are residents of Gaston County.

A case report says bullets and shell casings littered the street for at least 300 feet. Deputies say multiple cars were hit by bullets.

Officials say hundreds of people were on scene for a large party, and a teen was lying in the road with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The other teen victim in this incident was reported to deputies by a hospital employee in Mount Holly. Hospital officials say they treated the teen for a bullet fragment in the lower right leg.

Deputies say no one is in custody related to the shooting. If you know of anything, you are asked to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 or CRIMESTOPPERS of York County at 877-409-4321.

“Eye witnesses, cellphone video, pictures or social media posts can help piece together what happened during a Juneteenth celebration,” deputies say. “Anyone with information leading to an arrest will earn a $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers of York County.”

York County Sheriff’s deputies are also investigating a separate shooting that happened about a half hour earlier, involving the same party.

At least 3 people shot, multiple cars hit by bullets at party in York County, S.C.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The percent positive was also extremely low at 1.2%.
SC reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2020
Jonathan Sears and his brother, Geoffrey, both face drug charges.
Five Points bar and restaurant owner facing drug charges
The shooting happened on Chinquapin Circle around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
Home, car shot up in Columbia neighborhood
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
SC Lawmakers open to bill allowing state workers to take off Juneteenth or Confederate Memorial Day
The child died in the hospital.
6-year-old Columbia boy drowns in Lake Monticello

Latest News

Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone made his first public statement on the killings of...
Solicitor releases statement on killings that targeted prominent Murdaugh family
The winning ticket matched all five numbers of the Palmetto Cash 5 drawing Monday and had a...
$200,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Blythewood
A special call gave Aly Conyers the good news she’d been hoping for.
Heathwood Hall Graduate selected as Foot Locker Scholar Athlete
Brent Caleb Blackmon
Police searching for missing man last seen walking in Gaston County