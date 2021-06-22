$1K reward available for information in shooting at S.C. Juneteenth celebration

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in York County.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday as more than 500 people attended the Oakridge Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration at a field near Oakridge Road and Bellaire Circle.

Investigators say three people were shot. Two of the victims were taken to a hospital in Gaston County in personal vehicles. Deputies say the third victim, a 17-year-old, was airlifted to Atrium Health in Charlotte. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, all three victims are residents of Gaston County.

A case report says bullets and shell casings littered the street for at least 300 feet. Deputies say multiple cars were hit by bullets.

Officials say hundreds of people were on scene for a large party, and a teen was lying in the road with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The other teen victim in this incident was reported to deputies by a hospital employee in Mount Holly. Hospital officials say they treated the teen for a bullet fragment in the lower right leg.

Deputies say no one is in custody related to the shooting. If you know of anything, you are asked to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 or CRIMESTOPPERS of York County at 877-409-4321.

“Eye witnesses, cellphone video, pictures or social media posts can help piece together what happened during a Juneteenth celebration,” deputies say. “Anyone with information leading to an arrest will earn a $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers of York County.”

York County Sheriff’s deputies are also investigating a separate shooting that happened about a half hour earlier, involving the same party.

