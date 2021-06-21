West Columbia day care evacuated due to report of ‘suspicious device’

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Law enforcement evacuated a day care in West Columbia on Monday evening after a report of a possible “suspicious device,” officials confirmed.

Officials were called to the Five Star Academy Learning Center around 5 p.m. That’s on Raleigh Street, near 9th Street and Sunset Boulevard (Hwy 378).

The West Columbia Police Department and Fire Department are on scene, as well as agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

The chief of the fire department told WIS the building was thoroughly searched and nothing was found. No one was hurt.

Agents are still on scene investigating.

