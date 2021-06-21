SkyView
West Columbia day care evacuated due to report of ‘suspicious device’

There was a large police presence near 9th Street and Hwy 378 due to the investigation.
There was a large police presence near 9th Street and Hwy 378 due to the investigation.(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 35 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Law enforcement evacuated a day care in West Columbia on Monday evening after a report of a possible “suspicious device,” officials confirmed.

Officials were called to the Five Star Academy Learning Center around 5 p.m. That’s on Raleigh Street, near 9th Street and Sunset Boulevard (Hwy 378).

The West Columbia Police Department and Fire Department are on scene, as well as agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

The chief of the fire department told WIS the building was thoroughly searched and nothing was found. No one was hurt.

Agents are still on scene investigating.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

