South Carolina authorities release redacted reports on Murdaugh murder case

By Ray Rivera
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have released redacted investigative reports on the murder investigation of Margaret Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh.

The reports were recently received by SLED from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office who first responded to the June 7 shooting at the family property on Moselle Road in Islandton.

SLED officials said they released the reports in the “interest of transparency;” state authorities said in Monday’s release that they have received and are currently processing a significant number of requests for the release of documents related to the case.

The reports shed little light to the investigation as much of the information has already been known, and a good portion of the information in the reports have been redacted.

Officials with state authorities said they will continue to evaluate the records in the case and will release additional information when possible.

“As Chief of SLED I urge the public to be patient and let the investigation take its course. This case is complex, and we will not rush this or any investigation. Investigative decisions we make throughout this case must withstand the scrutiny of the criminal justice process. SLED agents continue to interview possible witnesses, collect and process potential evidence, and investigate every lead with the same diligence we devote to every case. SLED agents are working tirelessly with our partners to build a case against any person responsible for the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh to ensure that justice is served,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel.

Anyone with information can call a 24-hour dedicated tip line at (803) 896-2605.

Timeline of events provided by SLED

According to SLED investigators, it started on June 7 at 10:07 p.m. when Alex Murdaugh, Margaret’s husband and Paul’s father, called 911 and said that he had returned to the family property on Moselle Road in Islandton to find the bodies of his wife and son who were shot outside of the home on the property.

SLED officials said Colleton County sheriff’s deputies responded to the location where it appeared that Paul and Maggie had both sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“The Sheriff’s Office secured the scene and contacted SLED at 10:28 p.m. to request SLED’s assistance in conducting this double murder investigation,” SLED officials said.

According to authorities, SLED Lowcountry Regional agents were dispatched at that time and began arriving on scene at 11:47 p.m. SLED agents say they began working with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office immediately to evaluate the crime scene and take the lead on this investigation.

SLED Crime Scene agents began arriving on scene at 12:07 a.m.

“Crime scene personnel worked throughout the morning of June 8 to collect evidence and submitted it to SLED’s forensic lab, which immediately began processing and testing the evidence,” SLED officials said.

