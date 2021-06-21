SkyView
SCHP investigating fatal collision on Cannon Bridge Road in Orangeburg

(ARC)
By Jazmine Greene
Updated: 20 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision that killed one person.

The collision occurred shortly before 11 a.m. on Cannon Bridge Road near South West Circle.

Officials say a 2000 Dodge pickup truck was traveling north on Cannon Bridge Road when it went left of center, ran off the roadway, and struck a power box.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identity is unknown at this time.

