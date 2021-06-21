SkyView
Police seeking identity of vehicle break in suspects

If you have information that may help police identify these suspects, or their location, contact the CCSO at (803) 435-4414.(Clarendon County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators are seeking the identity of two suspects who police believe broke into a vehicle in Clarendon County.

According to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects are believed to be connected to a vehicle break in at the Marathon Gas Station in the North Santee area. Officials say the suspects were seen driving a Black Chevrolet Avalanche.

If you have information that may help police identify these suspects, or their location, you are urged to contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit at (803) 435-4414.

