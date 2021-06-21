Police seeking identity of vehicle break in suspects

NORTH SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators are seeking the identity of two suspects who police believe broke into a vehicle in Clarendon County.

According to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects are believed to be connected to a vehicle break in at the Marathon Gas Station in the North Santee area. Officials say the suspects were seen driving a Black Chevrolet Avalanche.

If you have information that may help police identify these suspects, or their location, you are urged to contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit at (803) 435-4414.

