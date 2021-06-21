SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Man with giant kidneys to undergo major surgery for removal

By CNN Staff
Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, England (CNN) - A man is hoping to get his life back after getting both of his enlarged kidneys removed next month.

Warren Higgs has polycycstic kidney disease, which means cysts grow on his kidneys.

The disease can reduce organ function, but that hasn’t happened to the 54-year-old. His kidneys have just grown so large, he’s having trouble breathing.

Surgeons estimate the kidneys weigh about 88 pounds each, making them among the largest kidneys on record.

Higgs’ surgery is scheduled for July 12. He’ll begin dialysis and probably need several follow-up procedures after his surgery.

The Englishman wants to donate one kidney to research and save the other as a memento.

Higgs has an online fundraiser established to get a special modified electric tricycle to regain his fitness.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
SC Lawmakers open to bill allowing state workers to take off Juneteenth or Confederate Memorial Day
Page Ellington Park will be located on Bull Street in Columbia.
20-acre public park coming to Columbia
Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Midlands
Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson...
3 killed in early-morning Georgetown County, SC, crash involving bus, SUV
Drivers should expect delays in the area.
I-20 east re-opens after morning crash in Lexington

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 238 new COVID-19 cases
Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran,...
Iran’s president-elect takes hard line, refuses to meet Biden
Boy Scouts discover a house they rented for an entire troop was actually nothing but a vacant...
Boy Scout troop finds empty lots instead of Airbnbs in Florida Keys
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
After causing 14 deaths, Claudette heads out to sea
FILE - In this June 20, 2016 file photo, the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Empress of the Seas...
Judge rules for Florida on CDC order blocking cruise ships