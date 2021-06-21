Lugoff man killed in fatal collision in Kershaw County

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A Kershaw County man was killed when the truck he was driving struck a tree that had fallen across Highway 261, officials say.

The collision happened shortly after 8:30 p.m., Sunday just south of Camden.

According to the Kershaw County Coroners Office, Roy Henry Munn, 19, of Lugoff was travelling south on Highway 261 when his vehicle collided with the fallen tree.

Munn was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

