Infant dies after bathtub drowning in Pink Hill home

(Source: Gray News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning that happened in the bathtub of a home in Pink Hill on Sunday.

Lenoir County Emergency Medical Services responded to a 911 call from 5258 Murphy Road in Pink Hill at 2 p.m. and found a 9-month-old child had drowned in a bathtub inside the home.

Family members and EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures, but were unable to revive the child, LCSO said.

“Any loss of a child is a terrible tragedy, especially on a special event such as Father’s Day,” Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family for their loss.”

Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether there was any criminal wrongdoing and no names have been released.

