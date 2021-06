LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on Interstate 20 east in Lexington has backed up traffic for several miles.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash partially blocked I-20 east at mile marker 59.

Traffic is currently backed up to mile marker 55.

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to use caution in the area .

