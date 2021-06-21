Home, car shot up in Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are investigating after a home in Columbia was hit by multiple bullets, officials say.

According to officials, deputies were called to the area of Chinquapin Circle around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning for a report of shots fired and a home hit by gunfire.

When deputies arrived, they say they discovered multiple bullet holes in a home and in a vehicle parked outside.

Officials say no one was injured in and the incident is under investigation.

If you have information about this incident, you are urged to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com .

