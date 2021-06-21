Highway Patrol releases details about vehicle involved in SC hit and run

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway patrol asked for the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in a hit and run that severely injured a pedestrian late Saturday night.

The crash happened on the West Main Street Extension in Greenwood County at approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling west on West Main Street near Jones Court, troopers said in a release.

The Highway Patrol is searching for a 2011 to 2015 blue or gray Kia Optima.

Troopers say the vehicle may have damage to the front bumper and fender.

The Highway Patrol released photos of a similar vehicle to help people recognize the type of vehicle they are searching for.

If you have any information on this Hit and Run that occurred in Greenwood County please contact us at *HP(*47) or 864-587-4700 pic.twitter.com/03wQKW09H6 — Trooper Brandon SCHP (@SCHP_Troop2) June 20, 2021

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the incident can call the Highway Patrol at 864-587-4700.

