Furry Friend Fridays: Meet Finn

Pawmetto Lifeline is offering discounted adoptions through June 27.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Finn, a 3-year-old terrier mix waiting for a loving family to call his own. He loves to run and play and he rarely barks!

Thanks to a statewide adoption event through June 27, fees will be reduced to adopt Finn or other pets from Pawmetto Lifeline. Scroll down to get more details on that.

Finn’s rescuers say he is very lucky to be alive.

He was found as a stray, almost dead on the side of the road. Finn was extremely emaciated and anemic, with bite wounds and what they thought was an injured rear leg.

Miraculously, Finn pulled through!

It turns out that the problem with his leg is actually a condition called Medial Patella Luxation (MLP), his rescuers explained. MLP is a malformation of the knee joint that he was most likely born with. Finn cannot extend and bend that leg properly and will hop on it sometimes.

But he doesn’t seem to mind a bit about his leg, his rescuers said. They are medically managing it with anti-inflammatories and joint supplements.

Because of that, Finn would do best in a home with little or no stairs and a grassy fenced backyard.

His rescuers also said Finn is a big time snuggler with a big, warm heart! He loves instantly and deeply and will stare at you and look deep into your eyes. He is very trusting and loving.

Finn’s foster family has a 7-year-old son and they are the best of friends. He’s also done well with the cats in his foster home.

For those interested in adopting Finn, or another furbaby, an adoption special through June 27 will help reduce the fees associated with adopting through Pawmetto Lifeline.

All dogs 6 months and older, that are 35 pounds and up, are $100. All kittens 5 months and under are $100 or 2 for $150. All cats 6 months and older are $50.

Adoption fees include spay/neuter, microchip and up-to-date vaccines.

For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.

View adoptable pets online by clicking or tapping here.

Be sure to tune in every Friday morning on WIS News 10 Sunrise for “Furry Friend Fridays!” We’ll talk with a knowledgeable staff member at Pawmetto Lifeline about shelter operations and feature many more lovable and ready-to-be-adopted pets like Finn!

