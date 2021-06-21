SkyView
Five Points bar and restaurant owner facing drug charges

Jonathan Sears and his brother, Geoffrey, both face drug charges.
Jonathan Sears and his brother, Geoffrey, both face drug charges.(Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
By Lauren Adams
Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The owner of several bars in Five Points faces drug charges after a recent arrest.

Jonathan Sears, 39, is the co-owner of The Bird Dog, The Cotton Gin, The Gourmet Shop, Jake’s Bar and Pavlovs in Five Points, as well as Hendrix in downtown Columbia.

He is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and a separate charge of possession with intent to distribute near a school. No drug is listed in relation to that charge.

Officials say Jonathan’s brother, 33-year-old Geoffrey Sears, was also arrested and is charged with manufacturing marijuana.

Geoffrey Sear’s arrest stems from a raid on a home on Canal Place Drive on Thursday, June 17. Narcotics agents with the Columbia Police Department reported finding a large amount of marijuana inside the home.

WIS stopped by The Gourmet Shop to see if the other co-owner wanted to comment, but they declined.

CPD says this is an ongoing investigation.

