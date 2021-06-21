SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT - A front will bring another round of strong storms to the Midlands

FRIST ALERT - Tuesday
By Von Gaskin
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

A strong front will bring areas of rain, wind and strong storms to the area Tuesday

wis
wis(wis weather)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT Day for heavy rain and strong storms.
  • There is a “Marginal Risk” of strong storms in the area Tuesday
  • Cooler than average temperatures Wednesday and into the Weekend this week
  • Claudette is moving away from the US
wis
wis(wis weather)
wis
wis(wis weather)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Now that Claudette has moved away, we are watching another tropical wave in the Atlantic with a 30% chance of tropical development.

Tuesday is an Alert Day. We have a strong cold front that will push east into the region and increase our chance of rain, especially heavy rain, up to 80%. We could have some gusty winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 80s.

wis
wis(wis weather)
wis
wis(wis weather)

There’s a 30% chance of showers and storms Wednesday with highs reaching the low 80s.

High pressure to our east start bringing in more humidity. Morning lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the low 80s Thursday afternoon. Friday we’re in the mid 80s with mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers and storms.

wis
wis(wis weather)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tuesday (Alert Day): Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Strong Storms (80%.) Highs in the low 80s

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (20%). Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
SC Lawmakers open to bill allowing state workers to take off Juneteenth or Confederate Memorial Day
Page Ellington Park will be located on Bull Street in Columbia.
20-acre public park coming to Columbia
Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Midlands
Drivers should expect delays in the area.
I-20 east re-opens after morning crash in Lexington
The shooting happened on Chinquapin Circle around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
Home, car shot up in Columbia neighborhood

Latest News

FIRST ALERT- Claudette moves out, Alert Day posted for Tuesday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 6/21/21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 6/21/21
Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Midlands
Father's Day
June 19 Forecast