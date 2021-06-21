FIRST ALERT - A front will bring another round of strong storms to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

A strong front will bring areas of rain, wind and strong storms to the area Tuesday

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT Day for heavy rain and strong storms.

There is a “Marginal Risk” of strong storms in the area Tuesday

Cooler than average temperatures Wednesday and into the Weekend this week

Claudette is moving away from the US

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Now that Claudette has moved away, we are watching another tropical wave in the Atlantic with a 30% chance of tropical development.

Tuesday is an Alert Day. We have a strong cold front that will push east into the region and increase our chance of rain, especially heavy rain, up to 80%. We could have some gusty winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 80s.

There’s a 30% chance of showers and storms Wednesday with highs reaching the low 80s.

High pressure to our east start bringing in more humidity. Morning lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the low 80s Thursday afternoon. Friday we’re in the mid 80s with mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers and storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tuesday (Alert Day): Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Strong Storms (80%.) Highs in the low 80s

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (20%). Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms.

