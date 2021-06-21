SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Deputies: Missing Powhatan 16-year-old in need of medication

Joni Bradley
Joni Bradley(Powhatan Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old who is in need of her medication.

Deputies say Joni Bradley, ran away from her home a week ago.

Bradley is 5′1″ weighing about 105 pounds and may have pink hair.

Joni Bradley
Joni Bradley(Powhatan Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on Bradley’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 804-598-5656.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Midlands
Page Ellington Park will be located on Bull Street in Columbia.
20-acre public park coming to Columbia
Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson...
3 killed in early-morning Georgetown County, SC, crash involving bus, SUV
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
SC Lawmakers open to bill allowing state workers to take off Juneteenth or Confederate Memorial Day
Reports say the shooting occurred just before 3 am Sunday morning.
2 dead, one wounded after gas station shooting in Anderson, says coroner

Latest News

FIRST ALERT- Claudette moves out, Alert Day posted for Tuesday
Deputies discovered multiple bullet holes in a home and in a vehicle parked outside.
Home, car shot up in Columbia shooting
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m....
2 dead, 1 wounded after shooting at S.C. convenience store
A beach rental in Kill Devil Hills was destroyed in a fire.
50 people displaced in Kill Devil Hills fire
The Highway Patrol is searching for a 2011 to 2015 blue or gray Kia Optima that may have damage...
Highway Patrol releases details about vehicle involved in SC hit and run