Crews respond to house fire in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Crews responded early Monday morning to a house fire in West Columbia.

Officials say they got a call about the blaze at a house off Dawn Drive around 3:45 a.m..

According to officials, the house was abandoned.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews with the West Columbia Fire Department and Lexington County Fire Department responded.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

