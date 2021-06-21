Child from Pennsylvania killed in crash on I-77 in Fairfield County

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - A 6-year-old girl died and several other people were hurt in a crash on Interstate 77 in Fairfield County on Friday night.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 45, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed.

Eight people were traveling in an SUV when it went off the road and overturned several times, officials said.

Troopers said no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt and three people were thrown from the SUV when it crashed.

One of them, 6-year-old Sahliyah Haynes, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, died at the scene.

Crews rushed the two other people to the hospital with injuries that were life-threatening, officials said. An update on those people’s conditions have not been shared by troopers.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

