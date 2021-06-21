SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Child from Pennsylvania killed in crash on I-77 in Fairfield County

Traffic was backed up for miles after the deadly crash.
Traffic was backed up for miles after the deadly crash.(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - A 6-year-old girl died and several other people were hurt in a crash on Interstate 77 in Fairfield County on Friday night.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 45, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed.

Eight people were traveling in an SUV when it went off the road and overturned several times, officials said.

Troopers said no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt and three people were thrown from the SUV when it crashed.

One of them, 6-year-old Sahliyah Haynes, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, died at the scene.

Crews rushed the two other people to the hospital with injuries that were life-threatening, officials said. An update on those people’s conditions have not been shared by troopers.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
SC Lawmakers open to bill allowing state workers to take off Juneteenth or Confederate Memorial Day
Page Ellington Park will be located on Bull Street in Columbia.
20-acre public park coming to Columbia
Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Midlands
Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson...
3 killed in early-morning Georgetown County, SC, crash involving bus, SUV
Drivers should expect delays in the area.
I-20 east re-opens after morning crash in Lexington

Latest News

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. near...
Crews clean hazmat spill on I-385 after deadly crash
The child died in the hospital.
6-year-old Columbia boy drowns in Lake Monticello
Pump prices ranged from $2.42 to $3.45 per gallon in the state, a GasBuddy report states.
SC gas prices fall slightly, analysts expect trend to continue into summer
The incident is under investigation.
Teen drowns during kayaking accident in Lake Monticello