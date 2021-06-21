In aftermath of superintendent’s resignation, LR5 community organizes petition and candlelight vigil

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Members of the Chapin/Irmo community are organizing ahead of the Lexington-Richland School District 5 board meeting.

Tuesday night the board is scheduled to discuss the selection of interim superintendent of the district.

It comes after a week where Dr. Christina Melton, superintendent of the year, resigned suddenly.

Board member Ed White also resigned, and subsequently blasted the board for its treatment of Melton and her resignation.

LR5 parent Beth Gossett organized a petition, calling on State Superintendent Molly Spearman to “impose sanctions” on the school board.

As of this writing, it has 416 signatures.

“Just some really questionable issues, it’s like maybe someone other than the school board who has a certain interest, a certain vendetta. Maybe someone else needs to look into it,” she said.

Department spokesperson Ryan Brown responded to WIS questions with the following:

“Allegations of misconduct by elected officials are investigated by the South Carolina State Ethics Commission. The South Carolina Department of Education does not have statutory authority to investigate nor sanction elected officials, including school board members. Our authority to intervene in district governance and operations is related solely to student academics and finances and through the State Board of Education, take disciplinary action against a certified educator’s license if they are found to have demonstrated unprofessional conduct.

We would encourage South Carolina citizens who suspect or have evidence of misconduct in office to file an ethics complaint form through the South Carolina State Ethics Commission. Should citizens have information about wrongdoing related to state or federal education programs or unprofessional conduct by a South Carolina educator, they can report them to our agency.

We believe Dr. Melton to be a dynamic leader and hope that she will continue to serve the students, parents, and educators of South Carolina in her future career endeavors.”

Community members are also planning to hold a candlelight vigil around 4-4:30 p.m. ahead of the 5:30 p.m. meeting.

Know Thy Impact Event Come out to show your appreciation and love for Dr. Melton and acknowledge her positive impact on... Posted by Lexington-Richland Five Education Association on Saturday, June 19, 2021

District teacher Jessica Bower said she will be in attendance and reflected on Monday about the loss of Melton for the district.

“She’s just incredible. She’s an amazing leader, but more than that she’s an incredible person. She’s a leader who leads with compassion and grace, and who always keeps students as the focus,” she said.

Board Chair Jan Hammond spoke with WIS over the phone but requested she not be recorded.

She denied White’s allegations that the board mistreated Melton, and said she wants Melton to stay with the district.

The district’s communications department told WIS the resignation settlement between Melton and the board is not finalized on Tuesday, June 22.

The board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22 at the district office.

