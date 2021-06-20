Tornado warning issued for Lexington County until 3 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Claudette is expected to continue bringing severe weather through Sunday in the Midlands, a tornado warning has been issued until 3 p.m. for Lexington Co.

Sunday is a First Alert Day as strong storms are expected in the area.

Expect gusty winds, flooding, heavy rain and strong storms.

The Southeast has experienced severe weather from Claudette.

