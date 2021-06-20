SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

President Joe Biden to visit North Carolina to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - President Joe Biden is visiting North Carolina this week to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

President Biden will travel to Raleigh on Thursday, June 24.

The president’s visit will be to highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage vaccinations, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts.

On June 10, Governor Roy Cooper announced that he was launching four $1 million cash drawings as an incentive for North Carolina residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine and boost the state’s overall vaccination percentage.

Gov. Cooper launching four $1 million cash drawings as COVID-19 vaccine incentive in N.C.

“We’re pulling out all the stops,” Cooper said during a press conference at a vaccination clinic in Johnston County, North Carolina, where he announced 2.5 million adults still needed to be vaccinated. “People coming in today to get there first shot will be entered twice to the four drawings,” Cooper said June 18, days ahead of the first drawing.

The state has recently fallen behind the national pace of vaccinations with only 54 percent of adults who have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, That percentage is in comparison with nearly 64 percent of adults nationwide, according to state Department of Health and Human Services data.

“In North Carolina, we still have around 2 and a half million adults who are not vaccinated. Getting this life-saving vaccine to those people is critical for the health of our state and the health of our economy,” Gov. Cooper said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Page Ellington Park will be located on Bull Street in Columbia.
20-acre public park coming to Columbia
Expect gusty winds, flooding, heavy rain and strong storms.
Tropical Depression Claudette to bring heavy rain and storms to Midlands Saturday through Sunday
Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson...
3 killed in early-morning Georgetown County, SC, crash involving bus, SUV
Troopers say the crash occurred near exit 45 and one person was ejected from the crash.
Single vehicle crash on I-77 leaves one injured, major backup
In a recent COVID-19 virtual meeting, Spearman encouraged student athletes to get vaccinated...
Parents livid with SC Superintendent of Education, “peer pressuring” children to get vaccinated

Latest News

Men's Mental Health
Highlighting the importance of mental health for fathers
Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Midlands
Troopers say an unknown vehicle was traveling on West Main Street Exit near Jones Court and hit...
Pedestrian severely injured in Greenwood hit and run
Reports say the shooting occurred just before 3 am Sunday morning.
2 dead, one wounded after gas station shooting in Anderson, says coroner