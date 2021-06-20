Pedestrian severely injured in Greenwood hit and run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for any information regarding a hit and run collision in Greenwood Co.
Troopers say an unknown vehicle was traveling on West Main Street Exit near Jones Court and hit a pedestrian on Saturday at around 11:50 p.m.
The pedestrian was severely injured as a result of this collision.
Information on the vehicle being searched for is shown below:
With any information -- contact Highway Patrol at (864)-587-4700.
