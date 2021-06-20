SkyView
North Charleston festival caps off Juneteenth week

By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: 18 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weeklong celebration came to a close on Saturday following a concert festival in North Charleston.

The inaugural Lowcountry Juneteenth Week contained events, both virtual and in person, including educational panels and reading circles.

The week of events closed with a concert festival at Jenkins Institute in North Charleston headlined by Tony! Toni! Tone! and Raheem DeVaughn.

The event’s organizers say the week was to empower, educate and entertain in an effort to commemorate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth, also referred to as Freedom Day or Liberation Day, became the newest federal holiday on Thursday. The day commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. It was about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states.

