SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Large group of rays show up at DNR marine center in Charleston

A large group of rays showed up at the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources marine...
A large group of rays showed up at the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources marine center in Charleston. DNR officials said it happened earlier this week and involved a group of cownose rays schooling at the department’s boat slip.(E. Weeks/SCDNR)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A large group of rays showed up at the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources marine center in Charleston. DNR officials said it happened earlier this week and involved a group of cownose rays schooling at the department’s boat slip on James Island.

“We asked SCDNR shark biologist Bryan Frazier what the rays were doing. The scientific consensus? They’re a bunch of teenagers hanging out,” authorities said.

According to officials, in the summer, millions of these rays migrate from Florida to the Chesapeake and Delaware Bays, where they mate and give birth; like their shark relatives, rays give birth to live young, typically one pup at a time.

“That party has already begun, so Frazier said this is likely a group of younger, nonbreeding rays that will stay in South Carolina for the summer,” DNR officials said.

DNR officials said cownose rays school in large groups when feeding or ‘hanging out’ between the tides as they wait to forage.

“They’re a shy species that tends to avoid humans, so they’re rarely responsible for stings,” DNR officials said. “At low tide, they’ve been spotted behind our marine lab feeding on clams, oysters and small crustaceans along the shoreline.”

According to officials, in the summer, millions of these rays migrate from Florida to the...
According to officials, in the summer, millions of these rays migrate from Florida to the Chesapeake and Delaware Bays, where they mate and give birth; like their shark relatives, rays give birth to live young, typically one pup at a time.(E. Weeks/SCDNR)

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Page Ellington Park will be located on Bull Street in Columbia.
20-acre public park coming to Columbia
Expect gusty winds, flooding, heavy rain and strong storms.
Tropical Depression Claudette to bring heavy rain and storms to Midlands Saturday through Sunday
Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson...
3 killed in early-morning Georgetown County, SC, crash involving bus, SUV
Troopers say the crash occurred near exit 45 and one person was ejected from the crash.
Single vehicle crash on I-77 leaves one injured, major backup
In a recent COVID-19 virtual meeting, Spearman encouraged student athletes to get vaccinated...
Parents livid with SC Superintendent of Education, “peer pressuring” children to get vaccinated