Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tropical Depression Claudette is expected to continue bringing severe weather through Sunday in the Midlands, a flash flood warning has been issued.

The warning is issued for Calhoun, Fairfield, Kershaw, Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties until Sunday at 7:15 p.m.

A tornado warning was issued Sunday afternoon for Lexington Co. but has expired.

Sunday is a First Alert Day as strong storms are expected in the area.

Expect gusty winds, flooding, heavy rain and strong storms.

The Southeast has experienced severe weather from Claudette.

