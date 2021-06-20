Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tropical Depression Claudette is expected to continue bringing severe weather through Sunday in the Midlands, a flash flood warning has been issued.
The warning is issued for Calhoun, Fairfield, Kershaw, Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties until Sunday at 7:15 p.m.
A tornado warning was issued Sunday afternoon for Lexington Co. but has expired.
Sunday is a First Alert Day as strong storms are expected in the area.
Expect gusty winds, flooding, heavy rain and strong storms.
The Southeast has experienced severe weather from Claudette.
