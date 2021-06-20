SkyView
FIRST ALERT- Claudette is weaker, but still expected to bring strong storms to the Midlands

FIRST ALERT DAY - Sunday
By Von Gaskin
Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Claudette continues to move across the southern states and produce heavy rain and gusty wind.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • FIRST ALERT Sunday for rain and wind along with isolated tornadoes
  • Heavy rain at times may lead to localized flooding, there is a FLASH FLOOD WATCH until Monday morning
  • The heavy rain associated with Claudette will end early Monday morning
  • Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT Day for showers and strong storms from a cold front that will cross the area.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Today we’ll continue to see scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 80% for now. Let’s watch out for periods of heavy rain and strong storms. Some storms could also be severe. Isolated tornadoes are not out of the question. Also, some minor flooding is possible. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Heads up! A few more storms are likely Tuesday as a cold front pushes into the area from the west. In fact, Tuesday is an Alert Day for potential strong storms. Rain chances are around 60%. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Father’s Day (Alert Day): Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms. Some of the rain could be heavy. (80%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain & Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday (Alert Day): Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%.) Highs in the low 80s

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

