SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Body of fourth tuber has been found in North Carolina river

Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in Rockingham County.(Source: WTVD via CNN)
By Associated Press
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDEN, N.C. (AP) — Local officials in North Carolina say the body of a fourth tuber has been found in a river following a deadly accident in which a family on a recreational float went over a dam.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday that authorities received a 911 call about 10 a.m. reporting a body in the Dan River.

The sheriff’s office said crews have begun efforts to recover the body.

The victim’s identity is yet to be confirmed.

Two tubers had been missing. One was a 7-year-old boy. The other was a 35-year-old woman.

One tuber now remains missing following Wednesday night’s accident that involved nine people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Page Ellington Park will be located on Bull Street in Columbia.
20-acre public park coming to Columbia
Expect gusty winds, flooding, heavy rain and strong storms.
Tropical Depression Claudette to bring heavy rain and storms to Midlands Saturday through Sunday
Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson...
3 killed in early-morning Georgetown County, SC, crash involving bus, SUV
Troopers say the crash occurred near exit 45 and one person was ejected from the crash.
Single vehicle crash on I-77 leaves one injured, major backup
In a recent COVID-19 virtual meeting, Spearman encouraged student athletes to get vaccinated...
Parents livid with SC Superintendent of Education, “peer pressuring” children to get vaccinated

Latest News

Troopers say an unknown vehicle was traveling on West Main Street Exit near Jones Court and hit...
Pedestrian severely injured in Greenwood hit and run
Reports say the shooting occurred just before 3 am Sunday morning.
2 dead, one wounded after gas station shooting in Anderson, says coroner
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
Official: Crash, ‘likely’ due to storm, kills 10 in Alabama
Family members of a Harris County deputy constable were shot during a home invasion.
Deputy constable’s wife, stepchild shot during home invasion in Texas