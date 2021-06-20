SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

2 dead, one wounded after gas station shooting in Anderson, says coroner

Reports say the shooting occurred just before 3 am Sunday morning.
Reports say the shooting occurred just before 3 am Sunday morning.(Pexels.com)
By Patrick Hussion
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF) - Two people are dead and one person is in the hospital after a late night shooting at a gas station in Anderson.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s office says the shooting occurred Sunday morning at the Eddie’s Minute Mart gas station off Abbeville Highway in south Anderson.

Reports say the shooting occurred just before 3 am Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office reports 2 male victims had been shot at least one time each. EMS responded and transported both men to the hospital where they died.

A third victim was also taken to the hospital with an injury but their current status is unknown.

Currently, there’s little information available as to what lead up to the shooting and the coroner has not released the names of the victims.

Stay with WYFF News 4 online and on the air for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Page Ellington Park will be located on Bull Street in Columbia.
20-acre public park coming to Columbia
Expect gusty winds, flooding, heavy rain and strong storms.
Tropical Depression Claudette to bring heavy rain and storms to Midlands Saturday through Sunday
Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson...
3 killed in early-morning Georgetown County, SC, crash involving bus, SUV
Troopers say the crash occurred near exit 45 and one person was ejected from the crash.
Single vehicle crash on I-77 leaves one injured, major backup
In a recent COVID-19 virtual meeting, Spearman encouraged student athletes to get vaccinated...
Parents livid with SC Superintendent of Education, “peer pressuring” children to get vaccinated

Latest News

Troopers say an unknown vehicle was traveling on West Main Street Exit near Jones Court and hit...
Pedestrian severely injured in Greenwood hit and run
wis
FIRST ALERT- Claudette is weaker, but still expected to bring strong storms to the Midlands
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Heads up! Claudette brings more heavy rain and scattered storms to the Midlands tonight into Sunday
Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson...
3 killed in early-morning Georgetown County, SC, crash involving bus, SUV