Tropical Storm Claudette expected to reach Midlands late Saturday
Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Claudette is expected to become a tropical depression and speed up as it approaches the Midlands late Saturday.
Sunday is a First Alert Day as strong storms are expected in the area.
Expect gusty winds, flooding, heavy rain and strong storms.
The Southeast has experienced severe weather from Claudette.
This story will be updated.
