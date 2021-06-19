Tropical Storm Claudette expected to reach Midlands late Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Claudette is expected to become a tropical depression and speed up as it approaches the Midlands late Saturday.

Sunday is a First Alert Day as strong storms are expected in the area.

Expect gusty winds, flooding, heavy rain and strong storms.

The Southeast has experienced severe weather from Claudette.

