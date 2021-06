COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Police are trying to locate a missing girl.

Serenity Morice, 15, of Somerset Drive was last seen leaving a Mathis Street home of a relative around 10 p.m. Friday, officers say.

She is 5′2″ and was seen last wearing black pants and a blue and white striped shirt.

With any information -- please call the Sumter Police Department at (803)-436-2700.

