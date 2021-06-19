SkyView
FIRST ALERT - Watch out for heavy rain and wind Sunday and Monday

First Alert Day-Sunday, First Alert Day Monday
By Von Gaskin
Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

We are tracking tropical moisture that will arrive in the Midlands later today, tomorrow and clear out Monday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Saturday will be warm with more humidity and a slight chance of storms
  • FIRST ALERT Days Sunday and Monday for heavy rain, strong storms & gusty winds
  • Claudette has made landfall along the gulf coast, and tropical moisture will move into our area.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

There’s a good chance of some afternoon thunderstorms as humidity starts to return this afternoon. Expect a 30% chance with highs in the low 90s.

Father’s day is a FIRST ALERT DAY along with Monday, As tropical moisture comes in  from Claudette.

As the system moves over land and weakens, we will see some of its remnant moisture move into South Carolina Sunday into early Monday.

So, on Father’s Day this Sunday, we’ll see a few scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 80% for now. Let’s watch out for periods of heavy rain and strong storms. Some storms could also be severe. Isolated tornadoes are not out of the question. Also, some minor flooding is possible. Highs will be in the low 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Father’s Day (Alert Day): Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms. Some of the rain could be heavy. (70%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday (Alert Day): Mostly Cloudy. Rain & Storms (50%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%.) Highs in the mid to upper 80s

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

