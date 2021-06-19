FIRST ALERT: Heads up! Claudette brings more heavy rain and scattered storms to the Midlands tonight into Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stay weather aware tonight through Sunday. Some storms could be strong to severe.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· We’re tracking Claudette’s path through the southeast U.S.

· Tonight is a First Alert. As Claudette continues to push moisture our way, we’ll see scattered rain and some thunderstorms tonight and overnight in the Midlands. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.

· Heads up! Sunday is an Alert Day! Tropical moisture from Claudette will continue impact our area with periods of heavy rain & storms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Isolated tornadoes are possible.

· Rain chances on Father’s Day are around 80%. Some of the deepest moisture will move in by the afternoon and evening. We can’t rule out rain during the morning hours though. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

· The weather improves a bit on Monday, but an isolated shower or storm could still develop. Rain chances are around 20%.

· Scattered storms are also possible on Tuesday with a cold front. In fact, Tuesday is an Alert Day. Some storms could be strong.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Saturday night, it’s a First Alert. We’re keeping an eye on Claudette. The system will continue to push moisture in our direction as we move through tonight and Sunday. Some heavy rain is possible overnight with a few thunderstorms. Rain chances are around 80%. Low temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunday continues to be an Alert Day. We’re tracking Claudette’s tropical moisture that could impact our weather with periods of heavy rain and storms through the day.

So, as we move through your Father’s Day, we’ll see a few scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening.Some rain is possible during the morning hours.

Rain chances are around 80% for now. Let’s watch out for periods of heavy rain and strong storms. Some storms could also be severe. Isolated tornadoes are not out of the question. Most of the Midlands is under a Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms. Also, some minor flooding is possible. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday is also the first day of summer. The Summer Solstice will officially happen around 11:32 p.m. Sunday.

Our weather will improve a bit on Monday. In fact, at this time, we’re expecting most of Claudette’s moisture and energy to move east of the Midlands by Monday. Still, though, an isolated storm is possible. Rain chances are around 20%. Highs will climb into the low 90s.

Heads up! A few more storms are likely Tuesday as a cold front pushes into the area from the west. In fact, Tuesday is an Alert Day for potential strong storms. Rain chances are around 60%. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

First Alert Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. A Few Storms (80%). Low temperatures in the low 70s.

Father’s Day (Alert Day): Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Heavy Rain & Strong Storms. Some storms could be severe (80%). Highs in the lower 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Alert Day Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Strong Storms (60%.) Highs in the lower 80s

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

