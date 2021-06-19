SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Child playing with sparkler caused building fire in Pa., investigators say

By WGAL Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Pa. (WGAL) - An abandoned garage burst into flames Thursday night after investigators say a child was playing with a sparkler.

Three homes and two garages were damaged in the fire, according to investigators.

“It was just a sparkler. That’s it. It was just one sparkler that she threw in there,” Brittany Duncan said.

Duncan, along with eight to ten others, including children, were displaced.

“I didn’t even want to look inside because it is heartbreaking to see everything that you’ve worked for, all the sentimental stuff that you’ve lost, like my kids’ baby stuff,” she said.

Neighbors had complained about the garage before, saying it was packed with trash.

“If the garage would had been taken down years ago, it wouldn’t have happened,” Duncan said.

Still York Fire Chief William Sleeger is worried about more fireworks-related fires. There were 13 in the city during the Fourth of July weekend last year.

It is illegal to shoot off fireworks in the city.

“We’ve had several injuries where people handling fireworks and they exploded in the hand and things of that nature,” Sleeger said.

The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say to expect delays while troopers work to clear the interstate.
13 vehicles involved in multiple collisions on I-20 East in Lexington
He's accused of stealing several credit cards at Wolf's Fitness Center and Planet Fitness on...
Man stole several credit cards from gyms in Lexington, police say
An 8-year-old was inside the running car when the child’s parent went back inside the home.
Suspect arrested after car stolen with child inside in South Carolina, police say
Troopers say the crash occurred near exit 45 and one person was ejected from the crash.
Single vehicle crash on I-77 leaves one injured, major backup
Tremaine Pierre Johnson was found guilty of murdering Brechue Wiles.
SC man sentenced to life in prison for killing pregnant girlfriend

Latest News

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, June 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. EDT, and provided...
Tropical Storm Claudette brings rain, floods to Gulf Coast
Angela Ermold, right, and her sister, Denise Gracely, hold a photo of their mother, Marian...
‘Protected them to death’: Elder-care COVID rules under fire
An abandoned garage burst into flames Thursday night after investigators say a child was...
Child playing with sparkler caused building fire in Pa., investigators say
Page Ellington Park will be located on Bull Street in Columbia.
20-acre public park coming to Columbia June 21