SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Authorities investigating Darlington County homicide

(Gray News, file image)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly incident in Darlington County that’s been ruled a homicide.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said an incident occurred shortly after midnight Saturday at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 151 in Hartsville.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Mardrell Addison, of Lamar.

Hardee said an autopsy has been scheduled.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say to expect delays while troopers work to clear the interstate.
13 vehicles involved in multiple collisions on I-20 East in Lexington
He's accused of stealing several credit cards at Wolf's Fitness Center and Planet Fitness on...
Man stole several credit cards from gyms in Lexington, police say
An 8-year-old was inside the running car when the child’s parent went back inside the home.
Suspect arrested after car stolen with child inside in South Carolina, police say
Troopers say the crash occurred near exit 45 and one person was ejected from the crash.
Single vehicle crash on I-77 leaves one injured, major backup
Tremaine Pierre Johnson was found guilty of murdering Brechue Wiles.
SC man sentenced to life in prison for killing pregnant girlfriend

Latest News

He's accused of stealing several credit cards at Wolf's Fitness Center and Planet Fitness on...
Man stole several credit cards from gyms in Lexington, police say
Alberto Benitez Osorio-Mendoza, 33, has been identified as a suspect and is wanted for murder.
Cayce officials identify suspect in Groover Circle homicide
David Randolph Johnson
Sumter man arrested, accused of stealing package from home on North Kings Hwy
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made daughter bury 4-year-old sister in Charlotte backyard