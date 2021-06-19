SkyView
20-acre public park coming to Columbia June 21

Page Ellington Park will be located on Bull Street in Columbia.
By Connor Lomis
Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mayor Steve Benjamin, City Council members, and the Parks & Recreation Department announced the grand opening of the newly developed Page Ellington Park on June 16.

The 20-acre public park will be located on Bull Street in Columbia.

The grand opening will take place on Monday at 5 p.m. at 1640 Freed Dr.

The park will include running and walking paths, a dog park, shelters and natural water habitat featuring a two-acre pond.

Additionally, the park includes the daylighted Smith Branch Creek.

