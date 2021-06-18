SkyView
Upstate beach closed after man drowns in Pacolet River

Hours after the drowning victim was found, Clifton Beach closed to the public.
Hours after the drowning victim was found, Clifton Beach closed to the public.(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
By WYFF Staff
Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPATRANBURG, S.C. (WYFF) - Spartanburg County officials closed a beach Friday where a second man in a month drowned Thursday night.

Kristen Guilfoos, with the Spartanburg County Parks Department, said Clifton Beach is closed temporarily while officials evaluate their options moving forward.

The closing was effective immediately, Guilfoos said in a release.

The announcement comes after the body of Rodricus Copeland, 36, was found at about 11:10 p.m. Thursday, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said.

Clevenger said Copeland had recently moved to North Carolina but does not have an exact address for Copeland.

Clifton Beach is located off Goldmine Road, in Spartanburg, along the Pacolet River.

Earlier this month, a North Carolina boy drowned at the same location.

The beach does not have lifeguards assigned to it and Guilfoos said they are not being considered, since swimming in the area is discouraged by officials.

Barricades were put out Friday morning, blocking off the area to vehicle and foot traffic.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

