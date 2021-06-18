Suspect arrested after car stolen with child inside in South Carolina, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - A suspect stole a car with a child inside Thursday afternoon in Greenville County, according to Lt. Ryan Flood, with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. outside a home on Palmetto Avenue, Flood said.

According to Flood, the 8-year-old was inside the running car when the child’s parent went back inside.

The car was found by 3:35 in the 2000 block of West Blue Ridge Drive, Flood said.

According to Flood, the child was in the car and is OK.

Deputies searched the surrounding area and did not find the suspect, Flood said.

According to Flood, 34-year-old Elijah Scott III was arrested just before 5 p.m. on Bramlett Street.

He’s been charged with grand larceny and kidnapping, however additional charges are pending, Flood said.

