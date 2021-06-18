SkyView
Sumter man arrested, accused of stealing package from home on North Kings Hwy

David Randolph Johnson
David Randolph Johnson(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of stealing a package from home on North Kings Highway.

David Randolph Johnson, 35, has been charged with petit larceny of $2,000 or less.

Officials say Johnson took a package that contained candles and workbooks valued at approximately $85.

He has two or more prior property crime convictions, according to reports.

Johnson was taken into custody on June 11. He is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

His bond is set at $5,000.

