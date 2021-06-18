SkyView
Stuntman Alex Harvill dies during practice run for a record-breaking motorcycle jump attempt

Stuntman Alex Harvill, 28, died Thursday morning while practicing to make an attempt to break...
Stuntman Alex Harvill, 28, died Thursday morning while practicing to make an attempt to break his own record for longest dirt to dirt motorcycle ramp jump.(Source: KCBD Graphic)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOSES LAKE, Wash. (Gray News) – Daredevil Alex Harvill died Thursday while performing a practice jump at the Grant County International Airport, according to the Grant County Coroner’s Office.

Video of the jump shows Harvill crashing into the dirt motorcycle ramp.

The 28-year-old of Ephrata, Washington was hoping to break his world record for longest dirt to dirt motorcycle ramp.

According to Guinness World Records, Harvill currently holds the record by making a jump of 297.54 feet on July 6, 2013.

Harvill had been preparing to make a jump of over 350 feet during an event at the Moses Lake Hybrid Airshow.

In an interview posted on Facebook, Harvill explained he would be doing a series of jumps leading up to the record-breaking attempt.

Posted by Alex Harvill on Sunday, May 30, 2021

The coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy Friday to confirm the cause of death, which is normal procedure.

Harvill is survived by his wife and two sons.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

