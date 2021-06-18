SkyView
Robeson Co. deputies search for suspect after man fatally shot, woman assaulted

Donald Ray McMillian, 46, is wanted for first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon...
Donald Ray McMillian, 46, is wanted for first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Robeson County have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting and assault case.

Deputies were called to a home in the 1200 block of Morgan J. Road around 10:20 p.m. Thursday for reports of a person shot, according to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Clayton Cummings, 25, was found dead when deputies arrived on scene.

A woman, 41, was also found in the home with serious injuries after being assaulted, according to the release.

Deputies said the suspect in the case, Donald Ray McMillian, 46, is wanted for first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The shooting and assault were the result of a domestic dispute, the release stated.

Anyone with information about the case or the whereabouts of McMillian is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

