Orangeburg’s Claflin University receives $5 million diversity grant

By Riley Bean
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Claflin University in Orangeburg has just received $5 million to help increase diversity in the STEM industry.

The grant is part of Google’s investment to support historically black colleges and universities with scholarships and career readiness.

The university is one of only three private colleges in the state with an accreditation in the STEM field. STEM standing for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics has been a focus in American schools in recent years.

The grant is a one-time unrestricted financial grant that will provide Claflin University with financial support for scholarships, technological infrastructure support, career readiness and curriculum development, the university said.

“Claflin University greatly appreciates Google’s support and transformational investment in HBCUs. The gift will enhance our commitment to providing students access to exceptional academic programs in a distinctive, culturally-diverse environment,” Claflin University President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack said. “This grant demonstrates the strength and trajectory of Claflin’s global reputation as a leading liberal arts university with a thriving STEM agenda. These funds will also support University initiatives related to enhancing technology in the rural communities we serve.”

Claflin says graduates from their STEM programs have launched careers with globally-prominent tech companies, conducted results-driven research at state-of-the-art laboratories, and attended prestigious graduate and professional schools.

“I’m delighted to provide our HBCU partners with a $50 million unrestricted grant,” Google Chief Diversity Officer Melonie Parker said. “These institutions are actively shaping the next generation of Black leaders and are helping build a more diverse workforce across all industries. This investment further solidifies our commitment to providing access and opportunities for underrepresented groups in tech.”

More information about how Google is partnering with HBCUs can be found on their website.

