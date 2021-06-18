SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Man tells syrupy tale of fantasy football ‘punishment’ at Miss. Waffle House

Signage is posted on the inside windown of a Waffle House restaurant, near Kennesaw State,...
Signage is posted on the inside windown of a Waffle House restaurant, near Kennesaw State, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Kennesaw, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)(Mike Stewart | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - “This was horrible and I recommend no one ever do this.”

An overnight saga at Waffle House in Brandon, Mississippi, is turning heads on Twitter.

Lee Sanderlin sat down in a Waffle House booth Thursday afternoon and settled in for the long haul.

That’s because, as the loser of his fantasy football league, he wasn’t allowed to leave the building until 24 hours had passed--with one caveat, that each waffle he ate shaved an hour off that time.

The saga is best told by checking out his Twitter thread:

In total, Lee downed nine waffles, meaning he stayed 15 hours in the Waffle House.

He was able to escape toward freedom Friday morning.

“The sun is rising, it’s a new day and I’m never eating waffles again.”

So, what did he receive from this saga at Waffle House? Plenty of calories, some perspective and a shoutout from one of his favorite podcasters.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say to expect delays while troopers work to clear the interstate.
13 vehicles involved in multiple collisions on I-20 East in Lexington
From left: Nathan L. Tarpein Sr. and Nicholas R. Fox
Pair could be in deep trouble over salvage of waterlogged timber in Savannah River
DHEC reports that less than 40% of South Carolinians have completed their vaccinations, which...
Contagious Delta variant of COVID raises concerns; health officials worry about low vaccination rate
The CDC is warning about a virus increasingly spreading in the South that has symptoms similar...
CDC warning about virus spreading in the South with similar COVID-19 symptoms
From pain to purpose: Micro preemie NICU family gives back on baby’s first birthday

Latest News

Lillian Lawren Nance
Family, police still searching Gastonia woman missing since 2001
He's accused of stealing several credit cards at Wolf's Fitness Center and Planet Fitness on...
Man stole several credit cards from gyms in Lexington, police say
Tremaine Pierre Johnson was found guilty of murdering Brechue Wiles.
SC man sentenced to life in prison for killing pregnant girlfriend
The grant is part of Google’s investment to support historically black colleges and...
Orangeburg’s Claflin University receives $5 million diversity grant