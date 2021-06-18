SkyView
Man stole several credit cards from gyms in Lexington, police say

He's accused of stealing several credit cards at Wolf's Fitness Center and Planet Fitness on...
He's accused of stealing several credit cards at Wolf's Fitness Center and Planet Fitness on May 24, 2021.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Lexington Police Department are looking for the public’s assistance to identify a person they say was involved in the theft and use of several credit cards.

According to the Lexington Police Department, the credit cards were stolen at Wolf’s Fitness Center and Planet Fitness on May 24. Officials say the subject used these credit cards to purchase several Apple Watches at Target and Walmart within the Town of Lexington.

If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Detective Heath at 803-951-4642 or email kheath@lexsc.com.

